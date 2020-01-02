Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Singapore posts decade-low growth as trade war bruises output

Reuters India Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Singapore's economy expanded at its slowest pace in a decade last year as its manufacturing sector contracted, preliminary data showed on Thursday, though fourth quarter data firmed expectations for a modest recovery in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore Economy Logs Slowest Growth In A Decade

The Singapore economy grew at the slowest pace in a decade in 2019 as global slowdown and trade wars weighed on the manufacturing sector, flash data from the...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.