Singapore posts decade-low growth as trade war bruises output

Singapore's economy expanded at its slowest pace in a decade last year as its manufacturing sector contracted, preliminary data showed on Thursday, though fourth quarter data firmed expectations for a modest recovery in 2020.



RTTNews 2 days ago



