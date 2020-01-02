Global  

Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; Yes Bank, Tata Motors advance

Zee News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, Titan and UPL were the prominent losers.
Sensex closes 297.50 points down, Nifty ends at 12,126.50; ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC major gainers

Major gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel, while Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma...
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Markets snap losing streak, Sensex spurts 411 points

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Snapping a three-day losing streak, the Sensex and Nifty both jumped 1 per cent on Friday with Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank...
Sify

