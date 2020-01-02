Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; Yes Bank, Tata Motors advance
Thursday, 2 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, Titan and UPL were the prominent losers.
