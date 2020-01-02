Global  

Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial.
News video: Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' 00:52

 The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape. Junichiro Hironaka told journalists in Tokyo that he was "very surprised by the news" and added that he...

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published


Ghosn gone and in Lebanon after jumping bail in Japan

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn jumped bail at the end of December by escaping from Japan where he had been awaiting trial for over a year on multiple...
Just-Auto Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24SifyReuters

Turkey probes how Nissan chief Ghosn fled via Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating possible security flaws that allowed former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to skip bail in Japan and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyEurasia ReviewSifyFrance 24

hansoconner1

hans oconner RT @latimes: Japanese prosecutors raid Tokyo home of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/EqJhiTyZfe 9 minutes ago

PolyPoliLive

Polygon Politics RT @seldeeb: Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's Tokyo home (from @AP) #CarlosGhosn https://t.co/6tcdwa0kn1 15 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s Tokyo home https://t.co/hEHp5vjgHv 17 minutes ago

seldeeb

Sarah El Deeb Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's Tokyo home (from @AP) #CarlosGhosn https://t.co/6tcdwa0kn1 20 minutes ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Japanese prosecutors raid Tokyo home of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/EqJhiTyZfe 23 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's Tokyo home https://t.co/SI1mNKw648 https://t.co/sfGcOiy8IQ 26 minutes ago

canoe21

kanu "Japanese Prosecutors Raid Nissan Ex-Chair Ghosn's Tokyo Home" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/EESdu2W9wb 36 minutes ago

EastMedMonitor

East Med Monitor RT @DailyStarLeb: Japanese prosecutors raid Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's Tokyo home https://t.co/Q22IBv0mTR 45 minutes ago

