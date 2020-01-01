Banks can utilise Mallya's assets to clear debt

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

A special court in Mumbai has permitted a consortium of 15 banks led by the SBI to utilise movable assets of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya towards repayment of his debt. The assets, comprising financial securities like shares of the UBHL, were attached by the special PMLA court in 2016 when it declared Mallya a proclaimed offender. 👓 View full article

