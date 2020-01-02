Watch: London's silent Christmas Day streets in Museum of London film

The London community came together for the 2020 New Year's Day celebrations, with various performers and attractions marching through the streets.

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year Thousands of people lined the Thames as London kicked off the new decade to the roar of football anthems such as Three Lions with the festivities providing a prelude to the Euro 2020 football.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published 1 day ago