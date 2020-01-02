Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France's retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s.

The nationwide walkouts against the government's pension plans started Dec. 5. On Thursday, they surpassed a 1986-1987 rail strike in longevity, a walkout that lasted 28 days at the SNCF national rail company.

The current strikes have crippled train and metro services in Paris and across the country over the Christmas-New Year period and continue to cause severe disruptions.

The SNCF said half of its vaunted high-speed trains weren't running on Thursday. Only two automated lines were running normally in the Paris Metro, with services spotty or non-existent across the rest of the network.

Unions are gearing up for further walkouts next week, when French schools reopen and negotiations are set to resume with the government.

In a televised New Year address on Tuesday, French P resident Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his commitment to the pension overhaul but urged his government to “find the path of a quick compromise” with unions.

Macron stayed firm on the principles of the reform, including its most decried measure: raising the eligibility age for full pensions from 62 to 64. He insisted the new system will be fairer to all French workers and will be financially sustainable. The plan aims to unite dozens of separate pension systems into one and eliminate special deals that let some French transit workers retire in their 50s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New year brings no end to French rail strikes

New year brings no end to French rail strikes 01:14

 Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a new milestone...
Seattle Times

France transportation strike reaches new milestone

French rail strikes against government plans to reform France's retirement system marked a new milestone on Thursday as it entered its 29th day, reaching a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS4Local

CBS4Local A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts: https://t.co/fGERFTiqbc 4 minutes ago

MyTransitBoston

MyTransit Boston A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts - Boston 25 News: https://t.co/4ffrGKhZJr #MBTA #MassDOT… https://t.co/hlxv74YH9p 7 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/nXb53rE8Dj https://t.co/mNbBOIyImL 13 minutes ago

a4floridacajun

ari4 RT @VOANews: A Milestone for French Rail Strikes: 29th Day of Walkouts https://t.co/fyFsjIxNRA https://t.co/HFx1QcrsZq 19 minutes ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France's retirement syste… https://t.co/qPdyngBl37 29 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/qYCZsA7qxq 32 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica A Milestone for French Rail Strikes: 29th Day of Walkouts https://t.co/H65IDV616A https://t.co/QGQAz9v4P5 39 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts https://t.co/DHhIBcDuzW 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.