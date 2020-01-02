Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the country's borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were planning to cull tens of thousands of birds in the Lubartow area, a major poultry farming region. Police were blocking access to the affected area to non-residents.

The chief veterinarian for Lublin province, Pawel Piotrowski, confirmed that the deadly H5N8 virus was responsible for the turkey deaths in two farms in the village of Stary Uscimow, which lies 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

It was not clear how the bird flu virus found its way to the farms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the country’s...
Seattle Times

Bird flu kills tens of thousands of turkeys in Poland

Up to 40,000 poultry are due to be slaughtered after bird flu was found responsible for the deaths of 25,000 turkeys.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoTopicalNews

EcoTopical Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/qzno6zPG0B 12 minutes ago

RuralRadioNet

Rural Radio Network Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/DgtZSIegxa https://t.co/nyKveru09U 12 minutes ago

whatsonyormind

What's on your Mind? Bird flu kills 25K turkeys, sparks cull https://t.co/PqecP7VsZO 26 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Bird flu kills 25K turkeys, sparks cull https://t.co/iO2jCj9AHO https://t.co/M7lehIPRNx 1 hour ago

YellowDigits

Maximilian Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/e2UfbTrU0V 1 hour ago

NUCLEARCRISIS16

HARSH VARDHAN NANDAL🌞BHOOTNATH LORD OF THE GHOSTS RT @TOIWorld: Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/4Ar3nIJGzN 2 hours ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister Bird flu kills 25K turkeys, sparks cull - @ABC News https://t.co/246pQNvKBg 2 hours ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull https://t.co/2IYaYV5JVf 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.