People resolve to live longer, but have no financial plan for extra years

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
More than half of people in a new survey said their 2020 New Year’s resolutions would focus on health and wellness, but few listed financial planning among their priorities. “We all want to live longer, but not many people are planning for how they will actually pay for it,” said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights for Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, which conducted the New Year’s resolution study. The survey of 1,307 respondents ages 18 years or older…
Recent related news from verified sources

2019 Was One Of The Safest Years For Commercial Aviation: Study

An aviation industry study has found that fatalities in crashes of large commercial planes in the year 2019 fell by more than 50 percent compared to the year...
RTTNews Also reported by •WorldNews

An estate planning checklist should be a top New Year’s resolution

For many people, what comes to mind when they think about estate planning is how much money they will be able to save in taxes as assets are passed from one...
bizjournals

