HOUBizJournal Many survey respondents are focused on wellness so they can live longer. But few have a plan in place to pay for th… https://t.co/4RkeoUzlNp 28 minutes ago gleanrafpaytric RT @jonathanshalit: Everybody knows that the most 'successful' people are early risers. The richest entrepreneurs swear by 5am starts. And… 12 hours ago Jonathan Shalit OBE (Hon Prof) Everybody knows that the most 'successful' people are early risers. The richest entrepreneurs swear by 5am starts.… https://t.co/oD41qYv9q5 18 hours ago HOUBizJournal Many survey respondents are focused on wellness so they can live longer. But few have a plan in place to pay for th… https://t.co/PMNwrJDjwB 2 days ago rmalkan #Malkan People resolve to live longer, but have no financial plan for extra years https://t.co/9xrKx5VqyA via @HOUBizjournal 3 days ago HoustonNewMedia People resolve to live longer, but have no financial plan for extra years https://t.co/jmf7KrmEgH 3 days ago EvolveMyRetirement Yes, physical health without financial health is not really good health. https://t.co/Aja7mvYT7U #RetirementPlanning https://t.co/B2os0mJDe1 6 days ago