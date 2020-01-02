People resolve to live longer, but have no financial plan for extra years
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () More than half of people in a new survey said their 2020 New Year’s resolutions would focus on health and wellness, but few listed financial planning among their priorities. “We all want to live longer, but not many people are planning for how they will actually pay for it,” said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights for Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, which conducted the New Year’s resolution study. The survey of 1,307 respondents ages 18 years or older…
How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions. The hardest part about setting goals at the beginning of each year. is making sure you stick to doing them!. Columbia University professor Donald Edmondson says it's important to have a plan and set measurable goals. He adds that you should map out each...