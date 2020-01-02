PRWeek US Breakfast Briefing: -Delaware State University names Tony Allen president -Former NBA commissioner David Stern die… https://t.co/g8gSTT7IUm 26 minutes ago Ken Hitchner NJ Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning https://t.co/snkvzjMCNK 38 minutes ago Tech Image Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Monday morning https://t.co/VRRf7vOhTD 3 days ago Steve Barrett End the decade as you started it - informed by PRWeek! Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Monday morn… https://t.co/xdIvxahO3k 3 days ago PRWeek US Breakfast Briefing: PRWeek's most read about people; Edelman agency pro of past 20 years; Trump's disappearing twee… https://t.co/1YqmCC5uhJ 3 days ago Ken Hitchner NJ Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Monday morning https://t.co/9n5rpfXlJ8 3 days ago Tech Image Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning https://t.co/VezmHjdZrh 4 days ago Tech Image Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Thursday morning https://t.co/AKlrq5V4ql 6 days ago