The world's top mutual-fund manager says investors should stop obsessing over interest rates and economic growth. Here are 3 trends he thinks they should focus on instead.

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The world's top mutual-fund manager says investors should stop obsessing over interest rates and economic growth. Here are 3 trends he thinks they should focus on instead.· Alex Umansky manages the best global stock fund of 2019 — and he's consistently been at or near the top of his field for the past five years.
· Umansky says it's a mistake for an investor to try to predict what will happen with the trade war, interest rates, or GDP. Instead, he tries to understand the trends that will help...
