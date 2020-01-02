Global  

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 222,000

RTTNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 222,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 224,000.
News video: Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019

Weekly Jobless Claims Fell in Waning Days of 2019 02:28

 The number dropped by 2,000 to 222,000 in the seven days up until December 28, although the four-week average ticked up by 4,750 to 233,250.

Recent related news from verified sources

