Binance Users Can Buy Cryptos With Visa Cards Linked To Their Accounts

RTTNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance enabled support for the purchase of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) directly on Binance.com using Visa credit and debit cards that are linked to their crypto accounts. This purchase option is currently only available for Visa credit and debit cards issued within the European Economic Area.
