U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 222,000

RTTNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 222,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 224,000.
