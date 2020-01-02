U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 222,000
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 222,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 224,000.
