Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons (72.5 million metric tons) of coal ash at six facilities.
The Department of Environmental Quality said in a Thursday press release that it will be the largest coal ash cleanup in the nation’s history. It also settles various legal disputes between Duke and parties that include environmental and community groups.
For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways into which toxins can leach.
Duke Energy will remove coal ash from the Allen, Belews Creek, Cliffside, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro sites into on-site lined landfills.
“This agreement is a historic cleanup of coal ash pollution in North Carolina, and the Department of Environmental Quality and community groups throughout the state have provided essential leadership in obtaining it,” said Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney Frank Holleman in a written statement.
Stephen De May, North Carolina president of Duke Energy, said in a statement that the agreement “significantly reduces the cost to close our coal ash basins in the Carolinas for our customers, while delivering the same environmental benefits as full excavation.”
The issue of coal ash storage drew national attention following a spill in Tennessee in 2008. Cleanup became a priority in North Carolina after a 2014 leak from a Duke Energy site left coal ash coating 70 miles (110 kilometers) of the Dan River on the state's border with Virginia.
Duke Energy pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal environmental crimes after an investigation found the company allowed coal ash dumps at five power plants to leak toxic waste into water supplies. The company agreed to pay $102...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons (72.5 million metric... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Long Island Start Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina https://t.co/TWMO1qS2QP 9 minutes ago
EcoInternet Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina: Seattle Times https://t.co/Y5gUhJqnUO
MORE w/ EcoSearch -… https://t.co/UtMTBTF9hP 11 minutes ago
GoDanRiver Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina https://t.co/MAMNZyU8DY https://t.co/2iNkb4oNcP 24 minutes ago
Enrique Armijo RT @wfdd: Duke Energy Agrees To Remove Coal Ash In North Carolina https://t.co/qK374wVy29 https://t.co/VPqhjfc7ZQ 38 minutes ago
88.5 WFDD Duke Energy Agrees To Remove Coal Ash In North Carolina https://t.co/qK374wVy29 https://t.co/VPqhjfc7ZQ 45 minutes ago
WCCB Charlotte's CW The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of… https://t.co/hPXhFJpIW2 45 minutes ago
WCHL & Chapelboro .@DukeEnergy has agreed to remove nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at facilities in North Carolina.
https://t.co/ltDNLlY38m 46 minutes ago