National chain closes its longtime Gateway University District restaurant

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Ohio State students, faculty and staff will have one less coffee and lunch option when they return to school. The Panera Bread at Gateway University District just south of campus closed Dec. 30. Neither Covelli Enterprises, the local Panera franchisee, nor landlord Campus Partners have answered requests for comment on the closing. Panera does have two other locations in the OSU area – 300 W. Lane Ave. and inside the Wexner Medical Center at 451 W. 10th Ave. It also has a store nearby at 880 W.… 👓 View full article

