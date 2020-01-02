Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The life of Michael Bloomberg: How an unemployed 39-year-old banker became a billionaire, 3-time mayor of New York, and presidential hopeful

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The life of Michael Bloomberg: How an unemployed 39-year-old banker became a billionaire, 3-time mayor of New York, and presidential hopeful· *Michael Bloomberg, a 77-year-old billionaire philanthropist, is running to be the next Democratic presidential candidate.*
· *He spent 15 years working in finance, before getting fired when he was 39. **With the severance check, he co-started his own IT firm, which he called Bloomberg LP. *
· *It was a success, and he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little boy celebrates first holiday season at home, after 572 days in hospital [Video]Little boy celebrates first holiday season at home, after 572 days in hospital

It's been a year full of laughs, love and kisses for the Barone family now that Mikey Barone has spent almost a full year at home. 2-year old Mikey Barone spent all of his life in the hospital.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:19Published

4-Week-Old Fighting For Her Life Against Lung Infection [Video]4-Week-Old Fighting For Her Life Against Lung Infection

Kathleen and Michael Gordon of East Meadow have not left their infant Brianna's bedside since she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Winthrop University Hospital seven days ago. CBSN..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg spent $120mn on ads in presidential race

New York, Dec 26 (IANS) Michael Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York, has already spent about $120 million in digital and television advertising since he...
Sify Also reported by •The Verge

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House East Room into an...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.