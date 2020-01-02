Global  

Delhi's power demand at all time high on New Year's Day

Sify Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) As mercury dipped across northern India, the peak winter power demand in the national capital touched a new all-time high of 5,343 MW on New Year's Day, according to a discom spokesperson.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Brunswick High School marching band performs in London's New Year's Day Parade

Brunswick High School marching band performs in London's New Year's Day Parade 02:08

 The Brunswick High School marching band performed in the London New Year's Day Parade as community members watched from the Brunswick Eagles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon delivery truck swerves off interstate in high winds [Video]Amazon delivery truck swerves off interstate in high winds

Extreme gusts of wind caused an Amazon Prime delivery truck to lose control and crash into the median on a Colorado interstate on New Year's Day.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Scott Ferguson Financial Solutions for the New Year [Video]Scott Ferguson Financial Solutions for the New Year

Scott Ferguson from Financial Concepts sits down with Troy Thompson today to discuss Financial Solutions for the New Year

Credit: WCBIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

At 67,385, India records highest number of babies born on January 1: UNICEF

*New Delhi:* Nearly 400,000 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day with India recording the highest number of these births worldwide at 67,385, the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Petrol, diesel prices hiked across all major cities

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) After no change on New Year Day, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Thursday, the Oil Marketing companies said.
Sify

