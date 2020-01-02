Global  

Illinois pot sales total $3.2M on first day. Check out the taxes!

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $3.2 million on Jan. 1, the first day of legal sales, the state reported. There were 77,128 transactions at 45 dispensaries around Illinois. "Sales were great," said Toi Hutchinson, cannabis adviser to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "We saw the lines we expected to see." And the taxes paid on those sales are staggering. For example, a customer at HCI Alternatives in Collinsville, the only dispensary in the Metro East, bought $225.75 worth of marijuana…
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Pot Sales Now Legal In Illinois

Pot Sales Now Legal In Illinois 03:38

 Jackie Ryan is one of the first people in Illinois to purchase pot legally in Illinois. Video credit: Cresco Labs.

