Illinois pot sales total $3.2M on first day. Check out the taxes!

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $3.2 million on Jan. 1, the first day of legal sales, the state reported. There were 77,128 transactions at 45 dispensaries around Illinois. "Sales were great," said Toi Hutchinson, cannabis adviser to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "We saw the lines we expected to see." And the taxes paid on those sales are staggering. For example, a customer at HCI Alternatives in Collinsville, the only dispensary in the Metro East, bought $225.75 worth of marijuana…


