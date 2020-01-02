Global  

Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who led the team to the second of its two Super Bowls and was among the most colorful figures in team history, has died at 74. Wyche coached the Bengals for eight years, from 1984 to 1991. He led the team to Super Bowl XXIII following the 1988 season, resulting in a heartbreaking 20-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on a Joe Montana touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining. Wyche also led the Bengals to their most recent playoff victory, over the Houston Oilers…
News video: Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74 01:09

 Sam Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, including their second and last appearance in the Super Bowl after the 1988 season. He led the Bengals to their most recent playoff win in 1991.

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who also played quarterback for the team, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Sam Wyche, boundary-pushing coach of Bengals, dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, has died. He was...
