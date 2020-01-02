Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who led the team to the second of its two Super Bowls and was among the most colorful figures in team history, has died at 74. Wyche coached the Bengals for eight years, from 1984 to 1991. He led the team to Super Bowl XXIII following the 1988 season, resulting in a heartbreaking 20-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on a Joe Montana touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining. Wyche also led the Bengals to their most recent playoff victory, over the Houston Oilers…


