How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Stocks notched more solid gains on Wall Street Thursday, driving the major indexes to record highs. Technology companies accounted for a good portion of the rally, which came as U.S. markets reopened following the New Year’s Day holiday. Smaller-company stocks lagged the broader market’s gains. Bond yields fell. The latest gains follow a blockbuster performance […]
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market's record-setting run. Retailers and technology companies powered much of the rally,...
Buds & Duds: Cannabis stocks start the year quietly, FSD gains on new executive appointments

Cannabis stocks started the first trading day of the year in the red across major North American markets.  The North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the...
