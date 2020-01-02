Global  

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Texas, 20 other states

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal, the company announced Dec. 30. "We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members," Jessica Lopez, U-Haul chief of staff, said in a statement. "Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health…
News video: U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users

U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users 00:31

 U-Haul has announced it will stop hiring nicotine users. Katie Johnston reports.

