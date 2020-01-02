Global  

Report: Airbus hits delivery goal, hundreds ahead of Boeing

bizjournals Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Airbus reportedly hit its recently revised delivery goal for 2019 and is poised to easily reclaim the title of world’s largest commercial aerospace manufacturer from rival Boeing Co.  According to a report from Reuters citing industry sources, Airbus is expected to reveal a final tally of 863 deliveries for the year.  That would be up 8 percent from the record 800 aircraft the European manufacturer delivered in 2018 and hit the company’s revised goal around 860 deliveries on the year.  Airbus,…
