Report: Airbus hits delivery goal, hundreds ahead of Boeing

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Airbus reportedly hit its recently revised delivery goal for 2019 and is poised to easily reclaim the title of world’s largest commercial aerospace manufacturer from rival Boeing Co. According to a report from Reuters citing industry sources, Airbus is expected to reveal a final tally of 863 deliveries for the year. That would be up 8 percent from the record 800 aircraft the European manufacturer delivered in 2018 and hit the company’s revised goal around 860 deliveries on the year. Airbus,… 👓 View full article

