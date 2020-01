2020 isn't just any new year. It's a whole ass new decade, and a new decade means that your New Year's resolution should be bigger and badder than a gym...

2019 Was A Decade Of Defiance And Dissent: The 2020s Are Likely To Be No Different – Analysis Like 2019, the new year and perhaps the new decade is likely to be pockmarked by popular protest, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. The...

Eurasia Review 22 hours ago