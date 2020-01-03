Global  

Newsom taps Bay Area Council CEO for Water Emergency Transportation Authority

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed a long-time political mover-and-shaker, Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman, to chair the agency that oversees Bay Area ferry services known as the Water Emergency Transportation Authority, or WETA. Wunderman will move from his previous position as vice chair, a role he held since 2015, into the top seat, replacing Vice Admiral Jody Breckenridge, who had served as chair since 2014. The board is comprised of five members serving six-year terms, with the governor appointing…
News video: Rain, Snow Pack Leaves Bay Area Reservoirs In Good Shape

Rain, Snow Pack Leaves Bay Area Reservoirs In Good Shape 01:51

 With the latest round of rain hitting the Bay Area, Don Ford reports with updates on how reservoirs and lakes are doing in the East Bay. (12-30-2019)

