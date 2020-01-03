Global  

Vanguard eliminates online trading fees for stocks and options

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Vanguard Group rung in the new year by extending commission-free online trading for stocks and options to all of its brokerage clients, effective immediately.  The Malvern-based investment giant has offered commission-free trading of Vanguard mutual funds since 1977 and all its own exchange traded funds (ETFs) since 2010. Expanding its fee-less products to include stocks and options brings the  company on the same level as rivals such as Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab Corp., TD Ameritrade…
Recent related news from verified sources

Fund giant Vanguard is the latest brokerage to slash trading fees to zero

Fund giant Vanguard is the latest brokerage to slash trading fees to zero· *Investment management firm Vanguard is the latest to cut its trading fees to zero, according to a Thursday announcement.* · *The move brings Vanguard in...
Business Insider

Buds & Duds: Stocks trade in the red but cannabis opportunity remains large, says analyst

Cannabis stocks retreated on Monday as edibles, beverages and other derivatives hit Ontario shelves, signaling the beginning of “Cannabis 2.0” in Canada’s...
Proactive Investors

