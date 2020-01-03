Vanguard eliminates online trading fees for stocks and options

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vanguard Group rung in the new year by extending commission-free online trading for stocks and options to all of its brokerage clients, effective immediately. The Malvern-based investment giant has offered commission-free trading of Vanguard mutual funds since 1977 and all its own exchange traded funds (ETFs) since 2010. Expanding its fee-less products to include stocks and options brings the company on the same level as rivals such as Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab Corp., TD Ameritrade… 👓 View full article

