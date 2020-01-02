Turkey Questions Pilots About Carlos Ghosn’s Escape From Japan
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Turkish authorities on Thursday questioned seven people, including four pilots, about the role they may have played helping Carlos Ghosn make his escape from Tokyo to Beirut, offering new clues to his mysterious flight. Elsewhere, prosecutors raided Ghosn’s home in Tokyo, a Lebanese government minister said the public prosecutor had received a “red notice” — […]
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....