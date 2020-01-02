Global  

Turkey Questions Pilots About Carlos Ghosn’s Escape From Japan

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Turkish authorities on Thursday questioned seven people, including four pilots, about the role they may have played helping Carlos Ghosn make his escape from Tokyo to Beirut, offering new clues to his mysterious flight. Elsewhere, prosecutors raided Ghosn’s home in Tokyo, a Lebanese government minister said the public prosecutor had received a “red notice” — […]
News video: Carlos Ghosn Flees To Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn Flees To Lebanon 00:32

 Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....

Carlos Ghosn Thought About Making His Life Into A Movie [Video]Carlos Ghosn Thought About Making His Life Into A Movie

Carlos Ghosn spent months in his Japanese apartment, waiting for chargers of financial wrongdoing. According to Business Insider, during that time Ghosn thought about making his life into a movie...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan raises more questions than answers

People in Japan are split on whether the former Renault-Nissan boss' flight proves his guilt or confirms that he could not get a fair trial. Ghosn says he is a...
Deutsche Welle

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial· Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance...
Business Insider


