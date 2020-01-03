Global  

Offer standard health policy: IRDAI to insurers

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has mandated all general and health insurance companies to offer a standard health insurance product — Arogya Sanjeevani Policy — covering basic expenses related to hopitalisation, pre- and post-admission treatment and Ayush treatment. Both non-life insurers and standalone health insurers will offer this policy from April 1, 2020.
