Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Credit Suisse said on Friday it expects to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of shares until the end of 2020, subject to market and economic conditions, after completing a similar program last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel - A Bright and Shiny Merger? [Video]Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel - A Bright and Shiny Merger?

Iron ore pellet producer Cleveland-Cliffs s buying flat-rolled carbon, stainless steel and electrical products maker AK Steel for $1.1 billion. But is it a bright and shiny deal for investors? Under..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:48Published

Here's How Xerox Would Finance a Deal With the Much Larger Hewlett-Packard [Video]Here's How Xerox Would Finance a Deal With the Much Larger Hewlett-Packard

Xerox is reportedly buying Hewlett-Packard and at first glance, the deal looks tough for the much smaller Xerox to pull off. Before we take a look at how Xerox would finance the acquisition, let's..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new program

Swiss food giant Nestle said on Monday it had completed a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.7 billion) share buyback program and reiterated plans for a new one up to...
Reuters

Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new programme

Swiss food giant Nestle said on Monday it had completed a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.7 billion) share buyback programme and reiterated plans for a new one up to...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

justjoeaz1

justjoe RT @Reuters: Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/QIlmeclu3S https://t.co/xFbI0F4C9B 17 seconds ago

CellarPolitics

Cellar Politics® RT @Reuters: Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/oYgXLN2mAQ https://t.co/vvzEA1SQPC 31 minutes ago

1stKiersten

Kiersten Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/FEOkpTycQg 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/QIlmeclu3S https://t.co/xFbI0F4C9B 1 hour ago

ALFAROYCALVO

ALFARO & CALVO RT @ReutersBiz: Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/KUBf6MgyYK https://t.co/WBxs5wKzcb 1 hour ago

ICEHInvest_News

ICE-H Investments News RT @StockMktUpdate: Money has to go somewhere https://t.co/L4hivXb9NU 1 hour ago

dimzy101

Akbar Majid RT @YahooFinance: Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/5yLw7ycY3B https://t.co/qZZZ65UkeZ 2 hours ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback program https://t.co/5yLw7ycY3B https://t.co/qZZZ65UkeZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.