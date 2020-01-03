Global  

Iraqis 'dancing in the street' after Soleimani death: Pompeo

Khaleej Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Anti-regime protesters in Baghdad sing, dance after Soleimani death.
Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death [Video]Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death

Workers in Baghdad began clearing debris near the city&apos;s international airport following an air strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and..

Iraqis 'dancing in the street' after Soleimani death: Mike Pompeo

"Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running...
IndiaTimes

Iraqis seen dancing in the street after Soleimani’s killing, Pompeo says

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, tweeted a video that he claimed showed Iraqis taking to the streets to celebrate the death of Iranian Gen. Qassim...
FOXNews.com


kncroom

Kathy Nelson Croom RT @NeonNettle: WATCH: Pompeo Shares Video of Iraqis “Dancing in the Street” After Soleimani’s Death READ MORE: https://t.co/wRr2Aqyjm2 5 seconds ago

JodyBelcher7

Jody Belcher ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @THeinrich22: It’s time to let @IlhanMN know who #Kansas is 😱. He released this👇🏻video of Iraqis dancing in the street after we dropped… 38 seconds ago

madred06

Madeline RT @emilia_suze: Rep. Adam Schiff, D- Calif., tweeted that the world is better off without Soleimani, but Trump attacked without getting a… 4 minutes ago

hullinsj

hullinsj RT @Amreen__Rizvi: The #US has killed the general who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians and Iraqis. Thousands of Ira… 7 minutes ago

Deb85024141

Deb WATCH: Pompeo Shares Video of Iraqis "Dancing in the Street" After Soleimani’s Death https://t.co/R5d8aWZH4d 8 minutes ago

Mika3lle

Fala zeze bom dia cara ᶜᵉᶜ RT @AFP: #BREAKING Iraqis "dancing in the street" after Soleimani death: Pompeo https://t.co/YcIYfhB8O0 13 minutes ago

fc961228f85e49a

J. Baugh #MAGA #KAG WATCH: Pompeo Shares Video of Iraqis “Dancing in the Street” After Soleimani’s Death https://t.co/IOysDFliXF 14 minutes ago

NeonNettle

Neon Nettle WATCH: Pompeo Shares Video of Iraqis “Dancing in the Street” After Soleimani’s Death READ MORE: https://t.co/wRr2Aqyjm2 14 minutes ago

