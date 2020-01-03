Global  

Receipt Bank raises $73m in Series C funding

Finextra Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Receipt Bank, the world’s leading digital bookkeeping platform, has raised $73 million (£55 million)...
Harris Williams Advises Receipt Bank on Its $73 Million Series C Capital Raise

Harris Williams Advises Receipt Bank on Its $73 Million Series C Capital RaiseLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces Receipt Bank’s Series C capital raise of...
Business Wire

