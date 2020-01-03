Global  

Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'· *Oil spiked, global stocks fell and gold rallied after the US confirmed an air strike that killed a top Iranian military chief. *
· *"It's never likely to be good news for the markets when 'World War III' is trending on Twitter," says one analyst.*
· *Visit Business Insider for more stories. *
· *Watch oil trade...
Oil Prices Jump After Top Iranian Is Killed on U.S. Orders

Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility within Iran and Iraq, two major oil producers.
Oil Jumps as U.S. Strike on Iran General Raises Conflict Fears | Daily Outlook

(MENAFN - FxPro) Oil jumped close to $70 a barrel after a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, intensifying...
