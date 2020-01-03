Global  

Watch: FA Cup kick-off times delayed as Prince William and Premier League stars send mental health message

PRWeek Friday, 3 January 2020
A video of Prince William and Premier League stars will delay FA Cup games by a minute to ask football fans to take better care of their mental health this weekend.
Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

Mental health film to be shown at FA Cup matches

 A short film narrated by Prince William will be played at the start of FA Cup matches to raise awareness on mental health.

FA Cup fans shown mental health film

A new campaign is targeting FA Cup crowds this weekend, aiming to get fans to 'Take A Minute' for their mental health.

William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a new film in collaboration with Public Health England and his charity Heads Together to encourage football fans to look after their mental health. It features..

Prince William narrates mental health film for FA Cup games

A film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will urge football fans to look after their mental health.
BBC News

