CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and a disappointing trip back to Tatooine

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Happy Friday morning, Columbus. I had to see it. Just had to. Do I regret it? No. Was I thrilled by it? No. Will I see the next iteration? Of course I will. I am talking about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I hope this is no spoiler, but this third sequel is not a great movie. Hell, it's not even a good movie. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was a great movie. So was The Empire Strikes Back. The Return of the Jedi would have been great, but George Lucas put the Ewoks on Endor and turned… 👓 View full article

