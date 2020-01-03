Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

SeattlePI.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties.

In a case that has echoes of Russia's relationship with Ukraine before it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, Belarus' state-owned oil company said Friday that Moscow has stopped supplying crude until contracts for this year are drawn up. Belarus' two main refineries were operating at low capacity, running on reserves.

Russian oil company Transneft confirmed the suspension, which does not affect oil transit to Europe or the supply of natural gas.

Belarus has been relying on cheap energy and loans from Russia for more than a quarter century. The Kremlin has recently increased pressure on its ally, raising energy prices and cutting subsidies. It argued that Belarus should accept closer economic integration if it wants to continue receiving energy resources at Russia's domestic prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held two rounds of talks in December, but failed to reach an agreement on deeper integration and on oil and gas prices.

Putin said Russia was not ready to “subsidize” energy supplies without a closer economic integration with Belarus, and Lukashenko insisted he would not sign off on the integration until the issues with oil and gas supplies were resolved.

In late December, Lukashenko ordered his government to look for alternative oil suppliers.

There are concerns in Belarus that the economic discussions are a plot by Russia to swallow up Belarus. Those concerns have been fueled by Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.

Before relations soured completely with Ukraine,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving...
Seattle Times

Belarus says Russia has halted oil supplies after failing to renegotiate a contract as part of talks on economic ties.

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus says Russia has halted oil supplies after failing to renegotiate a contract as part of talks on economic ties.
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrexitInCourt

Brexit In Court ⚖🇫🇷🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇭🇰 RT @MoscowTimes: Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, amid a new contr… 42 seconds ago

MattMurph24

Matt Murphy RT @tassagency_en: Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus https://t.co/ODF8ZGsktV https://t.co/KpAAzkFJK3 1 minute ago

VUcnik

Vital Łučnik RT @LukasTraki: "#Russia has halted #oil supplies to refineries in #Belarus, the Belarusian state #energy firm said on Friday, amid a new c… 2 minutes ago

EnergyVoiceNews

Energy Voice Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks: #Russia #Belarus https://t.co/H62gtLOZV4 4 minutes ago

HenryDvThoreau

Henry RT @business: Russia halts crude oil supplies to its neighbor Belarus after the two countries were unable to agree on terms for a 2020 supp… 15 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus in push for closer ties https://t.co/x2l45sP8CI 19 minutes ago

idaman22

David Thor johnson RT @TatAtfender: Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus in push for closer ties https://t.co/6Hf2yxKQBS 24 minutes ago

AlexisMrachek

Alexis Mrachek Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus amid a disagreement over tariffs. https://t.co/stDEMa07kn 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.