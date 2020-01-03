Global  

Samsung Sells More Than 6.7 Mln Galaxy 5G Devices In 2019

RTTNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones around the world in 2019. The South Korean conglomerate accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market as of November 2019, according to Counterpoint Research. The year 2020 is expected to be the breakout year, with 5G smartphones poised to grow 1,687 percent.
