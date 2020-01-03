Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Axon Enterprise Inc on Friday sued the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in a bid to have potential antitrust litigation heard in a federal district court and not in an internal FTC process that it alleges is biased toward regulators.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Injunction By the FTC Is Possible [Video]Facebook Injunction By the FTC Is Possible

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is said to be seeking the preliminary injunction to prevent Facebook from integrating a number of its messaging services.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Huawei sues the FCC, challenging a new ban [Video]Huawei sues the FCC, challenging a new ban

China's Huawei has mounted a legal challenge against the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after the body designated the technology giant as a security threat and moved to bar it from a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police body camera maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe

Axon Enterprise Inc on Friday sued the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in a bid to have potential antitrust litigation heard in a federal district court and not in...
Reuters

United States: Demystifying The Antitrust Implications Of Franchise No-Poach Agreements - BakerHostetler

In 2016, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) jointly issued "Antitrust Guidance to Human Resource Professionals,"
Mondaq


Tweets about this

SusanPoe7

Susan Poe Carlisle RT @Reuters: Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/ieaDxonZud https://t.co/2Ys9VDcuLI 40 minutes ago

HernanPorrasM

Hernán Porras Molina Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/WSs9fQb7cd https://t.co/rkgVeIchxD 57 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Police body camera maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/tgj0s0DoGQ #news 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/ieaDxonZud https://t.co/2Ys9VDcuLI 1 hour ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/1Jevxd6ZFt 1 hour ago

CCAntitrust

Constantine Cannon Antitrust Practice Taser maker Axon is seeking to stun the FTC by suing in federal court to head off an administrative proceeding chal… https://t.co/fAsC9ZmLJe 1 hour ago

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe https://t.co/Ymcgop7yzg #news #business… https://t.co/k9y8IEpAWK 2 hours ago

OpenOutcrier

Open Outcrier $AAXN (-3.0% pre) Taser maker Axon sues U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid antitrust probe - Reuters https://t.co/21p5uQxjY2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.