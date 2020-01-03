Global  

China regulator denies report of halt to Shanghai-London Stock Connect listings

Reuters India Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
China's securities regulator said on Friday that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect was operating normally, following a Reuters report that China had halted cross-border listings through the link.
News video: China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges 00:46

 The Shanghai-London Stock Connect program was established to help improve Britain&apos;s ties with China and, in turn, open up Beijing&apos;s capital markets.

