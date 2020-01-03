Global  

Popular Front of India rally denied permission by West Bengal Police

Hindu Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
An anti-citizenship law rally by the radical Islamic outfit was scheduled on January 5 in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district
CAA: WB CM backs student protestors; Guv concerned over campus 'violence' [Video]CAA: WB CM backs student protestors; Guv concerned over campus 'violence'

West Bengal Chief Minister led another protest against the Citizenship Law. Mamata Banerjee's latest protest was held in Purulia. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar also commented on CAA..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:04Published

NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News [Video]NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News

WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:48Published


West Bengal police denies permission to PFI to hold anti-CAA rally on January 5

West Bengal police sources told Zee Media that PFI has not been allowed to hold the rally on Sunday (January 5) though the pamphlets published and circulated by...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @tfipost: Radical Islamist outfit PFI plans anti-CAA rally in Bengal Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday claimed Trianmool Congress… 23 seconds ago

LogeshwarRavi

Logeshwar Ravi RT @the_hindu: Just in: Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI) denied permission for Jan 5 rally: WB Police 44 minutes ago

LoneRider2019

BananaRepublic🌎LoneWolf🐺 Just in: Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI) denied permission for Jan 5 rally: .@WBPolice 👍 46 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Just in: Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI) denied permission for Jan 5 rally: WB Police 54 minutes ago

star_vishal

Vishal Singh🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) denied permission for Jan 5 rally: WB Police 55 minutes ago

