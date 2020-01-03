Global  

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Pennsylvania, 20 other states

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Beginning February 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal, the company announced on Monday. "We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members," Jessica Lopez, U-Haul chief of staff, said in a statement. "Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their…
News video: Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users

Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users 00:19

 U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: Cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. It says that it wants to make its work environment “healthier."

