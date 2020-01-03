Global  

Gold, silver, oil prices surge on West Asia tensions

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) A major escalation in tensions between the US and Iran - the two biggest oil producing nations - following a US airstrike killing one of Iran's most powerful military commanders, General Qasem Soleimani, in an attack in Iraq sent global financial markets into a tailspin on Friday.
