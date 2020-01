Kerala woman files plea claiming Anuradha Paudwal her mother Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) A family court here is looking into a petition filed by a 45-year-old Kerala woman after she approached it claiming to be the daughter of acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Woman claims singer Anuradha Paudwal her mother A 45 year old Kerala woman has claimed that Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal is her mother and she has filed a petition before the Family District Court to...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago



Kerala woman claims Anuradha is her mother A 45 year old Kerala woman has claimed that Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal is her mother and she has filed a petition before the Family District Court to...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago





Tweets about this