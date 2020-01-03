Careem's CEO ribbed Uber for making a rookie error in the Middle East. Uber just paid $3.1 billion to buy it.**

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

**



· *Uber's $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem, a major rival in the Middle East, closed on Friday after being announced in March. *

· *For Uber, it's a way to buy dominance in a fiercely competitive region.*

· *Careem has built a moat to keep out Western competition, founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha told Business... **· *Uber's $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem, a major rival in the Middle East, closed on Friday after being announced in March. *· *For Uber, it's a way to buy dominance in a fiercely competitive region.*· *Careem has built a moat to keep out Western competition, founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha told Business 👓 View full article

