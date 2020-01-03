Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years.
Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard..
How is Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk spending New Year’s Eve? Apparently, he’ll be helping out at the company’s plant in Fremont. It could have something to do... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider
