Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years.
News video: Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal

Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal 01:09

 Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Tesla Drives Toward Record Deliveries: Breaking It Down By the Numbers [Video]Tesla Drives Toward Record Deliveries: Breaking It Down By the Numbers

Tesla sold 367,500 cars in 2019, which is a new record- 50% more sales than the previous year. Here's what you need to know.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:42Published

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans [Video]Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published


Record fourth quarter helps Tesla meet annual delivery goal

Electric car maker’s 2019 total up 50% from a year ago, boosted by Model 3 sales
FT.com

Why Elon Musk is working on New Year's Eve, and how that relates to Tesla's latest stock slip

How is Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk spending New Year’s Eve? Apparently, he’ll be helping out at the company’s plant in Fremont. It could have something to do...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

