How the Bay Area’s S&P 500 tech companies performed against their benchmark in 2019

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Big tech took somewhat of a blood bath in 2019, with more than half of the 31 Bay Area S&P 500 tech companies underperforming on their S&P benchmark. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) posted a 20% gain for the year, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) an 11% gain and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) a 12% uptick — all of which fell short of the S&P 500’s 27.8% gain in 2019. But before Bay Area investors fret, one sign of hope is virtually all of these 31 companies ended their first trading day of 2020 in the black on Thursday.… 👓 View full article

