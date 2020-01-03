Global  

How the Bay Area’s S&P 500 tech companies performed against their benchmark in 2019

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Big tech took somewhat of a blood bath in 2019, with more than half of the 31 Bay Area S&P 500 tech companies underperforming on their S&P benchmark. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) posted a 20% gain for the year, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) an 11% gain and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) a 12% uptick — all of which fell short of the S&P 500’s 27.8% gain in 2019. But before Bay Area investors fret, one sign of hope is virtually all of these 31 companies ended their first trading day of 2020 in the black on Thursday.…
News video: Large demand for tech, cybersecurity workers in Tampa Bay area

Large demand for tech, cybersecurity workers in Tampa Bay area 01:12

 Tech companies in the Tampa Bay area are reporting an urgent need for professionals skilled in cybersecurity, cloud, and business intelligence and reporting and database management. Story: http://bit.ly/39rtoIh

Experts Predict Cooling Bay Area Housing Market in 2020 [Video]Experts Predict Cooling Bay Area Housing Market in 2020

Despite somewhat dire predictions by Zillow about the future of the Bay Area housing market in 2020, several realtors say they see a slight slowdown rather than a crash in the coming year. Devin Fehely..

Tampa Bay area couple sues contractor after 'nightmare' home remodeling; warns of Fla. law 'loophole' [Video]Tampa Bay area couple sues contractor after 'nightmare' home remodeling; warns of Fla. law 'loophole'

A Tampa Bay area family hired a company to remodel their dream home. Instead, the couple said, they unknowingly signed up for a nightmare. Now, they’re suing and warning there’s a Florida law..

Silicon Valley is facing an exodus of young employees. Here's why one tech investor is betting on Pittsburgh to take up the mantle.

Silicon Valley is facing an exodus of young employees. Here's why one tech investor is betting on Pittsburgh to take up the mantle.· As young tech workers plan to flee the San Francisco Bay Area for a lower cost of living, one tech investor is betting on Pittsburgh to become the next big...
Business Insider

These startups are accelerating growth with big hiring plans in 2020

The torrent of venture capital pouring into Bay Area startups is fueling growth and boosting hiring plans among the region’s startups. Bay Area startups...
bizjournals

