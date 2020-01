The fundamentals of the U.S. economy are "good" at the moment and the labor market remains strong with the economy set for a gross domestic product growth rate of 2% to 2.25% for 2020, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told CNBC on Friday.



