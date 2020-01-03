Lands' End sued by more Delta Air Lines employees over uniforms
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Wisconsin apparel merchant Lands' End Inc. has been named in a second lawsuit filed by employees of Delta Air Lines Inc. who claim the uniforms the company supplied to the airline are causing a number of health problems. Hundreds of Delta employees are named as plaintiffs in the suit, representing flight attendants, customer service ticket, ramp and gate agents, Sky Club workers and maintenance and technology employees. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin…
Doctors told Jon McSorley he needed a liver transplant or he would soon die. Ironically, McSorley and his wife had go to Minnesota for a conference on the disease he was fighting when they got a call..