Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lands' End sued by more Delta Air Lines employees over uniforms

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Wisconsin apparel merchant Lands' End Inc. has been named in a second lawsuit filed by employees of Delta Air Lines Inc. who claim the uniforms the company supplied to the airline are causing a number of health problems. Hundreds of Delta employees are named as plaintiffs in the suit, representing flight attendants, customer service ticket, ramp and gate agents, Sky Club workers and maintenance and technology employees. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta employees save the day for liver transplant recipient [Video]Delta employees save the day for liver transplant recipient

Doctors told Jon McSorley he needed a liver transplant or he would soon die. Ironically, McSorley and his wife had go to Minnesota for a conference on the disease he was fighting when they got a call..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:05Published

Company unveils new slanted toilets to reduce bathroom breaks [Video]Company unveils new slanted toilets to reduce bathroom breaks

STAFFORD, UNITED KINGDOM — British company StandardToilet has unveiled a new design in which the toilet is tilted downwards at a 13 degree angle in a bid to reduce the amount of time spent in the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delta Air Lines Employees Sue Lands' End Over Their Uniforms

Some of the Delta Air Lines employees filed a lawsuit against Lands' End Outfitters, alleging that the uniforms it supplied to the airline are causing them...
RTTNews

Delta Air Lines is the Most Punctual Mega Airline in the U.S. for the Third-Straight Year, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020

Delta Air Lines is the Most Punctual Mega Airline in the U.S. for the Third-Straight Year, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, has released the results of its annual Punctuality League 2020, the...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dschuylerMBJ

David Schuyler Trending now - @LandsEnd sued by more @Delta Air Lines employees over uniforms https://t.co/X6tLou2vDF via @MKEBizJournal 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.