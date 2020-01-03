Global  

Amazon wants to protect HQ2. It may use the adjacent public park to do it.

Friday, 3 January 2020
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is weighing methods for securing its second headquarters and appears to be looking across the pond for ideas. The U.S. embassy in London, described by its architect as among the safest buildings in Britain, avoids fences in favor of a number of "defense strategies" disguised as a "welcoming landscape that is experienced as a public park," an Amazon representative told Arlington County officials in documents obtained by the Washington Business Journal through the Freedom…
BaltBizOnline

Baltimore Business The public park adjacent to #Amazon #HQ2 could be more than just a place to walk dogs. It could include Amazon-fund… https://t.co/pDFTIwJHyY 8 hours ago

Exit101Biz

Exit101Biz RT @HarvardGSDExEd: Amazon may disguise security infrastructure at HQ2 as a public park. @WBJonline https://t.co/PHrovYLcO9 8 hours ago

HarvardGSDExEd

Harvard GSD Exec Ed Amazon may disguise security infrastructure at HQ2 as a public park. @WBJonline https://t.co/PHrovYLcO9 9 hours ago

