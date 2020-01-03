Global  

Gold jumps to four-month peak as Middle East tensions spark safety buying

Reuters India Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Gold prices surged on Friday to a four-month peak, racing past the key $1,550 an ounce level after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, prompting a rush into safety assets.
Stocks slide; oil, gold climb on Mideast tensions

SYDNEY: Stocks declined and gold, oil and Treasuries advanced in the wake of escalating Middle East tensions as Asian financial markets returned to full strength...
Bangkok Post

Gold Prices Soar as US Airstrike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks Major Escalation in Tensions

(MENAFN - DailyFX) Gold Prices Buoyed by Geopolitical Risk PremiumGold prices have soared in response to an escalation in middle east tensions after US...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

