These 7 aerospace and defense stocks are getting a huge boost from Trump's strike on Iran

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

· *Aerospace and defense firms are among the few groups of stocks soaring in Friday trading, with new fears of conflict between the US and Iran boosting war-driven industries.*

· *A US airstrike approved by President Trump killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, ratcheting up tensions between the two nations... · *Aerospace and defense firms are among the few groups of stocks soaring in Friday trading, with new fears of conflict between the US and Iran boosting war-driven industries.*· *A US airstrike approved by President Trump killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, ratcheting up tensions between the two nations 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend