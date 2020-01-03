Global  

These 7 aerospace and defense stocks are getting a huge boost from Trump's strike on Iran

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
These 7 aerospace and defense stocks are getting a huge boost from Trump's strike on Iran· *Aerospace and defense firms are among the few groups of stocks soaring in Friday trading, with new fears of conflict between the US and Iran boosting war-driven industries.*
· *A US airstrike approved by President Trump killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday, ratcheting up tensions between the two nations...
News video: Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad

Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad 02:25

 The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump. 

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'

Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'· *Oil spiked, global stocks fell and gold rallied after the US confirmed an air strike that killed a top Iranian military chief. * · *"It's never likely to...
