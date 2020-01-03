AZ CoWork @SerpicoDEV Thanks for calling us home! https://t.co/BgRsNPn9DU 4 days ago PHX Business Journal See why this Scottsdale entrepreneur and angel investor changed the name of his software company. https://t.co/B7hZGrsdWK 6 days ago Terrance Thornton RT @phxbizjournal: See why this Scottsdale entrepreneur and angel investor changed the name of his software company. https://t.co/SaFDDPCPfy 1 week ago PHX Business Journal See why this Scottsdale entrepreneur and angel investor changed the name of his software company. https://t.co/SaFDDPCPfy 1 week ago Phoenix oGoing What's going on? Scottsdale software company rebrands to emphasize focus on startup founders - New York Business Jo… https://t.co/6nWKHv4Mk6 1 week ago